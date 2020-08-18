Australia's NEXTDC implements Ciena for DCI

Australia's NEXTDC Limited, a leading data center colocation provider, will deploy Ciena's Data Center Interconnect (DCI) platform.



NEXTDC operates data centers in Brisbane, Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth. The facilities support more than 600 clouds, carrier networks and ICT service providers.



To support this deployment, IT solutions provider Over The Wire will simplify management and integration of Ciena into NEXTDC. Ciena Professional Services will provide end-to-end network design and a customised delivery model to ensure rapid deployment while adhering to pandemic guidelines.



“NEXTDC plays a critical role in today’s climate where data centers support Australia’s economy by accelerating digital-first strategies. Ciena’s DCI platform will enable us to provide the agile foundation our customers need to thrive in a competitive marketplace and COVID-19 environment,”­ Sean Rinas, Head of Network Operations, NEXTDC Limited.



