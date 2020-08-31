Australia's nbn suggests COVID data surge may have peaked

Data demand on Australia's nbn’s main wholesale access service this week continued to soften for a second consecutive week, but still remain significantly above pre-COVID levels.
Some metrics:
- For the week from Monday, 17 August to Sunday, 23 August, download throughput (the measure of data flowing through the nbn network) during the busy evening period peaked at 14.8 Terabits per second (Tbps) on the main nbn wholesale service. This represented a 5.9 percent decrease on the peak of the previous week.
- Download throughput during the same week peaked at 9.5Tbps in daytime business hours, consistent with peak download throughput observed in the previous week and at 13.4Tbps in the early evening hours, representing a decline of 5.7 percent on the peak download throughput of the previous week.
- Peak upstream throughput on the main nbn wholesale service in the evening busy hours for the week beginning 17 August was 0.96Tbps, holding approximately steady from the previous week’s peak of 0.97Tbps.
- Peak upload throughput was also broadly consistent with the previous week during early evening hours, when peak upload throughput was 0.92Tbps, and daytime business hours, which experienced peak upload throughput of 0.87Tbps.
- Compared to the pre-COVID-19 baseline before social distancing measures were implemented, downstream network usage on the nbn main wholesale service during business hours on 21 August 2020 was 59 percent higher.
- Upstream network usage on the nbn™ main wholesale service during business hours on 21 August 2020 remained high compared to the pre-COVID-19 baseline, up 92 percent.
https://www.nbnco.com.au/corporate-information/media-centre/media-statements/moderate-decline-in-data-demand