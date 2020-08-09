Australia's Macquarie Telecom picks Juniper

Macquarie Telecom, which focuses on Australia’s mid-to-large enterprise and government customers, has selected Juniper Networks for the refresh of its nationwide network from the core to the edge. The nationwide network upgrade by Juniper Networks is slated to be completed by the end of 2020



Specifically, Macquarie is using Juniper's MX10003, MX480 and MX204 Universal Routing Platforms for a variety of core, aggregation and edge functions. Segment routing is utilized to route traffic across the production network - a first by an Australian Juniper Networks customer on the MX10K platform.



“For over twenty years, both companies have built our respective businesses by being disruptors that offer our customers innovation, differentiation and value. Juniper is delighted to be able to help grow Macquarie Telecom’s business further through this network refresh which includes a next-generation segment routing deployment driven by our automation and AI-driven capabilities. Together, we are confident that we can improve time-to-market while increasing the end customer’s experience, all while providing Macquarie Telecom with an ultra-reliable and highly-agile network for years to come,” says Bruce Bennie, VP & GM, ANZ, Juniper Networks.