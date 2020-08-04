Arista posts Q2 sales of $541M, down 11% yoy

Arista Networks reported Q2 revenue of $540.6 million, an increase of 3.4% compared to the first quarter of 2020, and a decrease of 11.1% from the second quarter of 2019.



GAAP gross margin of 63.7%, compared to GAAP gross margin of 64.7% in the first quarter of 2020 and 64.1% in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income was $167.0 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $198.6 million, or $2.44 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019.



"I am definitely pleased with our quarterly performance and proud of the tenacity shown by the Arista team in the face of the challenging pandemic era we live in," stated Jayshree Ullal, President & CEO of Arista Networks. "Arista's market position has been reinforced as we were placed in the leader’s category by two renowned market analyst firms."





In a conference call, Arista said it has won 50 customers for 400G so far, in various stages of deployment.











