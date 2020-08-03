Analog Devices and Intel collaborate on 5G O-RAN platform

Analog Devices (ADI) is working with Intel to create a 5G O-RAN compliant radio platform.





The new radio platform combines ADI’s radio frequency (RF) transceivers with the high performance and low power of Intel Arria 10 Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs). ADI’s software defined transceiver includes an innovative DFE capability.





“This new radio platform reduces the overall cost of design and quickens our customers’ time to market without sacrificing system-level performance,” said Joe Barry, Vice President of the Wireless Communications Business Unit at ADI. “By coupling ADI’s transceivers featuring advanced digital frontend (DFE) functionality with Intel’s leading FPGA technology, our customers’ solutions can achieve the high level of performance they require while increasing their flexibility to more efficiently resolve emerging network issues.”





“This collaboration between ADI and Intel enables the development of new radio solutions for 5G networks,” said CC Chong, Senior Director, Head of Wireless & Access, Programmable Solution Group at Intel. “We look forward to working with ADI to expedite hardware development by offering FPGA platforms that are flexible to meet changing requirements, are easy to use, and remove many of the complex barriers of RF and digital product development.”