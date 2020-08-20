Alibaba's Cloud Computing revenue increased by 59% YoY to RMB12,345 million (US$1,747 million), primarily driven by increased revenue contributions from both public cloud and hybrid cloud businesses. Adjusted EBITA was a loss of RMB342 million (US$48 million).
Alibaba cloud posts 59% YoY revenue growth
Thursday, August 20, 2020
Alibaba's Cloud Computing revenue increased by 59% YoY to RMB12,345 million (US$1,747 million), primarily driven by increased revenue contributions from both public cloud and hybrid cloud businesses. Adjusted EBITA was a loss of RMB342 million (US$48 million).