Akraino Release 3 extends use cases

LF Edge announced the availability of Akraino Release 3, featuring new blueprints that focus on mobile edge computing (MEC), AI/ML, and Cloud edge.



Akraino Edge Stack delivers an open source software stack that supports a high-availability cloud stack optimized for edge computing systems and applications. Designed to improve the state of carrier edge networks, edge cloud infrastructure for enterprise edge, and over-the-top (OTT) edge, it enables flexibility Akraino aims to scale edge cloud services quickly, maximize applications and functions supported at the edge, and to improve the reliability of systems that must be up at all times.



Akraino R3 includes 6 new blueprints for a total of 20 blueprints, all tested and validated on real hardware labs supported by users and community members -- the Akraino community has established a full-stack, automated testing with strict community standards to ensure high-quality blueprints.



The 30 "ready and proven" blueprints, include both updates and long-term support to existing R1 & R2 blueprints, and the introduction of six new blueprints:





The AI Edge – School/Education Video Security Monitoring

5G MEC/Slice System– Supports Cloud Gaming, HD Video, and Live Broadcasting

Enterprise Applications on Lightweight 5G Telco Edge (EATLEdge)

Micro-MEC (Multi-access Edge Computing) for SmartCity Use Cases

IEC Type 3: Android Cloud Native Applications on Arm-based Servers on the Edge

IEC Type 5: Smart NIC: Edge Hardware Acceleration

In addition, the Akraino Project community has authored the first iteration of a new white paper to bring common open edge API standards to align the industry."Akraino has evolved to unify edge blueprints across multiple use cases," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Automation, Edge and IoT, the Linux Foundation. "With a growing set of blueprints that enable more and more use cases, we are seeing the power of open source impact every aspect of the edge and how the world accesses and consumes information."