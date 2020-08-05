ADTRAN posts Q2 revenue of $128.7 million

ADTRAN reported Q2 revenue of $128.7 million, down from $156.3 million for the same period last year.



Net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.8 million and earnings per share, assuming dilution, was $0.02 per share. Non-GAAP net income was $1.6 million and non-GAAP earnings per share, assuming dilution, was $0.04 per share.



ADTRAN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, “The world has changed dramatically since the start of 2020, altering the way that we live and work. As we adapt to this new environment, it has increased the importance of remote working, virtual classrooms and telemedicine. This has clearly defined the necessity for a robust, high-capacity fiber broadband network across all geographies and social demographics. During the quarter, these factors contributed to strong revenue growth from Tier 2 and Tier 3 service providers in the US. We also saw strength internationally from the Asia-Pacific region. We added 33 new customers and announced major awards with multiple Tier 1 operators for our next generation fiber access solutions and our Mosaic Cloud Platform. Our overall performance for the quarter was in line with our expectations and we are well-positioned to lead the paradigm shift to the software-defined next generation fiber access platform of the future.”