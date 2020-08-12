Acacia samples 100G QSFP-DD fixed wavelength module with 120km reach

Acacia Communications has begun sampling a new 100G coherent pluggable transceiver for edge and access applications with unamplified links up to 120km.



The new QSFP-DD point-to-point (P2P), fixed wavelength, hot-pluggable module provides network operators with a coherent alternative to direct-detect solutions.



Acacia says its coherent P2P solutions are extremely tolerant to fiber types, chromatic dispersion, polarization mode dispersion (PMD), and back reflections. This simplifies installation, especially in edge and access networks because coherent technology ample optical margins to compensate for sometimes challenging fiber conditions. In addition, pluggable coherent solutions in QSFP-DD were designed to enable network scalability to ensure that data rates can scale-up by leveraging the QSFP-DD slots with 200G and 400G versions in the future.



“Acacia has a long-standing track record of driving coherent into new market applications by delivering the technology, scalability, feature set, and innovation that service providers need to maintain and grow their networks over time,” said Anuj Malik, Director of Product Management at Acacia Communications. “Leveraging our 10 years of high-performance coherent transmission expertise, we specifically designed our new 100G coherent P2P solutions to meet the needs of edge and access applications in terms of form factor, power consumption and cost, building on our technology leadership in silicon photonics and low-power DSPs.”



“Technology advancements have reached a point where coherent pluggables match the QSFP-DD form factor of grey optics, enabling a change in the way our customers build networks,” said Kevin Wollenweber, VP Product Management for Cisco’s Routing Portfolio. “100G edge and access optimized coherent pluggables will not only provide operational simplicity, but also scalability, making access networks more future proof.”



