WSJ: China May Retaliate Against Nokia and Ericsson

Chinese Commerce Ministry is considering imposing export controls on Nokia and Ericsson China-made products if the EU decides to ban Huawei from participating in 5G deployments, according to The Wall Street Journal. This follows the new restrictions on Huawei imposed by the UK. The U.S. government is increasing its campaign to get other European countries to restrict Huawei.





https://www.wsj.com/articles/china-may-retaliate-against-nokia-and-ericsson-if-eu-countries-move-to-ban-huawei-11595250557



