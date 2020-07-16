Windstream adds fiber locations in 1H2020

Windstream's Kinetic business enabled approximately 100,000 new fiber-connected locations with gigabit-capable services during the first six months of 2020 as part of its multi-year program to invest billions of dollars to bring gigabit services to millions of households across its footprint. As a result of these investments and recent additional network enhancements, Kinetic added over 40,000 net new broadband subscribers in the first six months of the year and completed its ninth consecutive quarter of broadband subscriber growth.



“Kinetic by Windstream is stronger than ever,” said Jeff Small, president of the company’s consumer and small and midsize business segment. “Our fiber investments are accelerating Kinetic’s broadband subscriber growth and equipping our rural communities to take advantage of greater opportunities to work from home, experience virtual learning and enjoy premium entertainment.”