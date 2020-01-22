Verizon pilots Google Cloud Contact Cente

Verizon is testing Google Cloud Contact Center Artificial Intelligence to deliver more intuitive customer support through natural-language recognition, faster processing, and real-time customer service agent assistance.



The Google Cloud Contact Center AI solution aims to deliver shorter call times, quicker resolutions, and improved outcomes for customer satisfaction.



“Verizon’s commitment to innovation extends to all aspects of the customer experience,” said Shankar Arumugavelu, global CIO & SVP, Verizon. “These customer service enhancements, powered by the Verizon collaboration with Google Cloud, offer a faster and more personalized digital experience for our customers while empowering our customer support agents to provide a higher level of service.”



“We’re proud to work with Verizon to help enable its digital transformation strategy,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “By helping Verizon reimagine the customer experience through our AI and ML expertise, we can create an experience that not only delights consumers, but also helps differentiate Verizon in the market.”









Starting January 29, new Fios Gigabit internet customers will get a Stadia Premiere Edition on us. Stadia Premiere Edition includes a controller, a free three-month Stadia Pro subscription for access to games in up to 4k/60fps, and a Google Chromecast Ultra for streaming on an existing TV.



“Fios has long been known as the leading Internet service for console gaming and streaming entertainment,” said Brian Higgins, vice president, consumer device marketing and products, Verizon. “With the recent surge in adoption of cloud gaming, led by Stadia, Fios will continue to serve as the backbone for the best cloud gaming services.”



“Google working with Verizon to deliver incredible cloud gaming experiences is a great step forward for the industry,” said Brennan Mullin, vice president, Devices and Services Partnerships, Google. “Verizon’s commitment to delivering fast, reliable Fios internet matches perfectly with Stadia’s exciting new cloud gaming, delivering an unmatched gamer experience”



Google unveiled its Stadia platform in March 2019. Verizon will deliver Google Stadia gaming over its Fios network.Starting January 29, new Fios Gigabit internet customers will get a Stadia Premiere Edition on us. Stadia Premiere Edition includes a controller, a free three-month Stadia Pro subscription for access to games in up to 4k/60fps, and a Google Chromecast Ultra for streaming on an existing TV.“Fios has long been known as the leading Internet service for console gaming and streaming entertainment,” said Brian Higgins, vice president, consumer device marketing and products, Verizon. “With the recent surge in adoption of cloud gaming, led by Stadia, Fios will continue to serve as the backbone for the best cloud gaming services.” “Google working with Verizon to deliver incredible cloud gaming experiences is a great step forward for the industry,” said Brennan Mullin, vice president, Devices and Services Partnerships, Google. “Verizon’s commitment to delivering fast, reliable Fios internet matches perfectly with Stadia’s exciting new cloud gaming, delivering an unmatched gamer experience”