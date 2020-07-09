Verizon cites progress with 5G Standalone Core

Verizon recently completed the first end-to-end data session over its new 5G network standalone core.



The 5G standalone core integral to enabling dynamic resource allocation through network slicing and Mobile Edge Compute. Verizon said its containerized design uses webscale software architecture that mirrors modern, advanced IP based technologies.



“The 5G standalone core is critical for unleashing the most advanced benefits of 5G technology including remarkable levels of programmability to manage the advanced solutions and exponential traffic that 5G will bring,” said Bill Stone, Vice President of Planning for Verizon. “By building this 5G core with cloud-native containerized architecture, we will be able to achieve new levels of operational automation, flexibility and adaptability.”