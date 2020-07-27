Vantage completes acquisition of NGD data center in Cardiff

Vantage Data Centers completed its acquisition of Next Generation Data (NGD) from InfraVia along with the two founders of NGD. Financial terms were not disclosed.



NGD, which operates a data center campus located on 50-acres in the Cardiff Capital Region in South Wales, UK. The existing NGD data center campus is a Tier III 180MW facility, including an existing 72MW capacity and 108MW of expansion capacity. It uses 100% renewable energy and is rich in fiber delivered by many Tier 1 service providers. Latency between Wales and London is less than 1.5 milliseconds. In addition, NGD Cloud Gateway provides multiple access services, including Express Route and Connect, and NGD recently became a new hosting facility for LINX Wales. The highly secure site meets the U.K. government’s highest standards, and is one of many reasons that multiple blue-chip, high growth companies currently house their IT infrastructure within NGD’s 750,000 square foot facility.



Cardiff marks Vantage’s sixth European market following its acquisition of Etix Everywhere and entrance into Berlin, Frankfurt, Milan, Warsaw and Zurich in February 2020.



“The acceleration of digital transformation that continues to be at the forefront of our global economy emphasizes the need for reliable data center capacity that can scale quickly to meet skyrocketing demand,” said Sureel Choksi, president and CEO, Vantage Data Centers. “Vantage is excited to enter the U.K. market and is committed to growing around the world in locations that are most critical to our hyperscale and cloud customers.”





Vantage Data Centers launch $2 billion European expansion strategy Data Centers, Vantage



As part of its expansion strategy, Vantage has acquired Etix Everywhere, which has 50MW of built data center capacity across its footprint and is building a 55MW hyperscale data center campus in Frankfurt, Germany. Financial terms were not disclosed. In conjunction with the Etix acquisition, Antoine Boniface, former CEO of Etix, has joined the Vantage executive team to serve as president, Europe.



In addition, Vantage Europe has secured land and is planning to develop hyperscale data center campuses in Berlin, Milan, Warsaw and Zurich. The facilities, which are currently underway, are in the following European markets:



Berlin: 64MW campus on 13 acres (5 hectares)

Milan: 32MW campus on 17 acres (7 hectares)

Warsaw: 64MW campus 12 acres (5 hectares)

Zurich: 40MW campus on 7 acres (3 hectares)

Vantage said intends to invest USD $2 billion in its planned European expansion, including more than USD $800 million in new equity capital provided by Vantage’s current investors and a new commitment from Digital Colony Partners.



