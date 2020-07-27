U.S. Cellular picks Nokia and Ericsson for 5G mmWave

U.S. Cellular is pushing ahead with its 5G rollout by signing contracts with both Ericsson and Nokia.



U.S. Cellular has chosen Ericsson to provide 24, 28 and 39 GHz millimeter wave (mmWave) equipment and services to support consumer and enterprise 5G use cases. In addition, Ericsson will provide 4G Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) equipment and services as U.S. Cellular continues its 5G modernization program.



U.S. Cellular will deploy Nokia’s AirScale portfolio, with Cloud RAN capabilities, to provide enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) 5G mmWave in the 24 GHz and 28 GHz spectrum bands. The Nokia AirFrame open edge solution for Cloud RAN will also be included in the deployments, enabling a virtualized RAN that provides scalable benefits such as, significant Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) reduction through simplification automation and operation efficiency gains, as well as through the support of open ecosystems.



U.S. Cellular will also use Nokia’s Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING) solution as a deployment component, which allows the scaling of 5G IoT services faster and more cost-effectively.



U.S. Cellular is beginning its multi-year deployment of 5G mmWave now, with commercial availability planned for 2021.



Mike Irizarry, CTO, U.S. Cellular, said: “U.S. Cellular and Nokia are taking bold steps forward together in the realm of 5G modernization and connectivity. With 5G mmWave technology from Nokia, we can provide our customers with the leading-edge capabilities of high performance, ultra-low latency 5G. By readying our network with these key foundational network elements, we can offer an even wider range of communications services that enhance our customers’ wireless experience.”



Ricky Corker, President of Customer Operations for Americas, Nokia, said: “We are pleased to extend our relationship with U.S. Cellular with 5G mmWave technology and enable the company to deliver to its consumer and enterprise customers exciting new 5G services that require lightning performance with no discernable latency. This is a big leap forward in the provision of fast, secure and reliable networks in the Western, Mid-West and Mid-Atlantic regions.”



Rob Johnson, Head of Customer Unit Regional Carriers for Ericsson, said: “Ericsson has a long history of working with U.S. Cellular, and I am excited to see the relationship grow even stronger as we support them on their 5G journey. By supplying 24, 28 and 39 GHz mmWave high-band and CBRS mid-band radios along with industry leading 4G and 5G products and services, Ericsson will enable U.S. Cellular’s customers to take advantage of all of the speed and versatility that 5G networks have to offer.



