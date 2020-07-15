Twitter suffered a major security breach impacting the verified accounts of Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Michael Bloomberg, Apple and many other high-profile users.
The hackers apparently were able to breach the two-factor authentication of multiple users simultaneously, raising the possibility that Twitter's own systems were compromised. An investigation is underway.
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Twitter suffers major security breach
Twitter suffered a major security breach impacting the verified accounts of Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Michael Bloomberg, Apple and many other high-profile users.