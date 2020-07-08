The Optical Society opposes U.S. government restrictions on student visas

The Optical Society (OSA) stands opposed to new restrictions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on the Student and Exchange Visitor Program. Here is the statement of Elizabeth Rogan, CEO, The Optical Society (OSA):



"The Optical Society (OSA) strongly opposes the decision by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to modify temporary exemptions for current and future nonimmigrant F-1 and M-1 visa students attending schools in the U.S. Under these new rules, nonimmigrant F-1 and M-1 students in the Student and Exchange Visitor Program are prohibited from taking a full online course load while remaining in the U.S. In addition, they will not be allowed to enter the country from abroad. Students who cannot transfer to a school with in-person instruction on such short notice will likely face deportation."

