Thailand's True picks ZTE for 5G

True Corporation Public Company Limited (True) has selected to build a commercial 5G network in Thailand.



True, a fully licensed operator in Thailand, with a 30% market share in the mobile market of the country, will adopt ZTE's 5G RAN products and services to build a commercial 5G network in Thailand. Specifically, ZTE will provide True with a series of products, including 5G 64TR/32TR/8TR/4TR macro stations and single-band/multi-band indoor QCell, to build a full-scenario and high-performance tri-band 5G network on 700MHz, 2.6GHz and 26GHz.