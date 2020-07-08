Telstra Wholesale deploys ADVA for Ethernet service

Telstra Wholesale is using ADVA's FSP 150 packet edge device with LTE backup to deliver a new Ethernet Access – Mobile Backup service.



Telstra Wholesale’s new Ethernet Access – Mobile Backup service gives customers access to MEF-compliant Carrier Ethernet connectivity with integrated LTE failover capabilities. The offering is built on the ADVA FSP 150-XG304u, a 10Gbps edge hosting platform designed to deliver the capacity and compute power needed for the most demanding applications. The device features simple, unified backup technology that enables Telstra Wholesale to improve service availability to 99.95%.



“Ethernet Access – Mobile Backup uses the strength of the Telstra Wholesale mobile network and one of the largest fiber footprints in Australia to give customers even more confidence in the resilience of their connectivity,” said Glenn Osborne, sales and wholesale segment executive, Telstra. “This truly unique service is integrated into the end user’s Ethernet Access fiber connection, which means there is no need for our Telstra Wholesale customers to build a complex bespoke backup solution using a variety of technologies. Customers can also avoid having to maintain costly under-utilized backhaul or to merge separate bills, and simple fixed monthly pricing with no mobile data overage charges provides much-needed peace of mind for any business.”



