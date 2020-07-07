Telstra to expand network infrastructure in the U.S.

Telstra plans to expand its network infrastructure in the U.S. by increasing bandwidth capacity on its trans-Pacific subsea cables; opening two new points-of-presence (PoPs) in the region; and upgrading many of its in-country circuits to enhance network resiliency and diversity.



Telstra said it has seen increased demand from its U.S.-based customers and partners needing to carry data, content, and IP to and from Asia, especially as the world continues, in large part, to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Telstra reports up to a 35 percent increase in traffic overall on its international network as well as a shift from 10G to 100G services on its trans-Pacific subsea cables.



Telstra's plans include:





Increasing bandwidth by more than 1.5 terabytes in the next six months on multiple subsea cables from U.S. West Coast to Asia-Pacific

Opening PoPs in Hillsboro, Oregon and Los Angeles, California to support increasing bandwidth requirements from organizations in the surrounding areas. This brings Telstra’s total number of PoPs in the U.S. to 21. The company also recently launched PoPs in Atlanta, Seattle, Denver and Dallas and a new sales office in Chicago.

Upgrading in-country circuits, from bundles of 10G transit services to 100G to ensure U.S. network resiliency and diversity between all of Telstra’s PoPs in the country.

“We’ve experienced incredible demand for connectivity into Asia-Pacific over the last year, as more U.S. businesses look for growth in Asia, one of the world’s largest growth markets,” said Nick Collins, President of Telstra, Americas. “To meet this need, ensure we deliver the best experience to our customers, and remain one of the most-trusted partners to deliver content, data and IP to and from the U.S. and Asia, we are committed to continually investing in our U.S. network infrastructure, at a time when connectivity and collaboration between the two high-growth regions continues to be important.”