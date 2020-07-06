Taiwan's Far EasTone launches 5G with Ericsson

Far EasTone (FET) has launched commercial 5G across Taiwan’s metropolitan cities, using radio access network (RAN) and 5G core technology provided solely by Ericsson.



Far EasTone’s 5G network is powered by Ericsson Radio System and Ericsson Cloud Packet Core products and solutions. Offerings include Massive MIMO AIR 3239, Ericsson Spectrum Sharing, Uplink Booster and AI-powered 5G management. The communications service provider has also deployed Ericsson Radio Dots on the 3.5GHz band to boost indoor coverage. Ericsson has been sole supplier of FET's EPC network since 2015.



Chee Ching, President, Far EasTone, says: “FET is determined to navigate through Big Data, AI, IoT, and other digital applications in the new 5G era to not only bring people closer together in mind, but also to reduce the gap between people and new technology. We see this 5G launch is an important milestone for us to lead the service innovation journey in Taiwan.”





