T-Mobile cuts pricing for post-paid with unlimited data

T-Mobile announced an aggressive new price point for its postpaid service: four lines of unlimited data for $25 each/month. Four 5G phones can be included for $5 more each/month, and all with 5G access included. The offer is for a limited time.



On August 2, the newly merged company begins operations under the flagship T-Mobile brand in retail nationwide, bringing the network of Sprint and T-Mobile stores together and beginning to roll out new policies nationwide.





