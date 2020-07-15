Sri Lanka Telecom has selected Nokia for its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network. The carrier aims to bring new, high-speed broadband services to more than 200,000 enterprise and residential users across the country.
Kiththi Perera, Chief Executive Officer at Sri Lanka Telecom PLC, said: “We are pleased to partner with Nokia to bring unparalleled data speeds to our enterprise and residential users. By fully utilizing the fiber-technology, we are looking to expand our customer offerings and provide access to a platitude of broadband-based services. Together SLT and Nokia will continue working towards the ultimate goal of improving broadband connectivity in Sri Lanka."
Sri Lanka Telecom picks Nokia for next generation fiber network
