South Africa's MTN offers 5G indoor CPE from ZTE

MTN, one of the leading telecommunications operators in South Africa, has begun offering the ZTE 5G Indoor CPE MC801A wireless router.



The ZTE 5G Indoor CPE MC801A, which boasts Wi-Fi 6 access technology, will enable customers to access 5G in all 5G-enabled areas of South Africa. It also features ZTE's “Smart ANT” algorithm enabling the unit to independently select better signals. It operates over both NSA & SA 5G Networks.



“ZTE has always been at the forefront of 5G commercialization and our end-to-end solutions have been ready for the market,” said Bob Zhou, Director of Mobile Division at ZTE Corporation South Africa. “ZTE has been committed to developing a series of diversified 5G terminal devices portfolio, to satisfy the diverse requirements of operators, enterprise users, and consumers in multiple service scenarios. Our key objective is to empower the digital life in the near future and accelerate digital transformation.”





