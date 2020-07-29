SiTime debuts MEMS oscillator for 100G - 800G optical modules

SiTime has begun sampling a differential MEMS oscillator for use in 100G - 800G optical modules used in data center switches, telecom routers, edge servers, AI/graphics cards, and storage controllers.



The new SiT9501 differential MEMS oscillator which is based on SiTime’s newly launched third generation MEMS technology.



“Over the past 15 years, SiTime has developed and shipped two generations of MEMS resonators that are used in all our oscillator shipments to date. Our third generation MEMS is now ready and delivers up to 7 times better phase noise at half the power,” said Rajesh Vashist, CEO of SiTime. “The SiT9501 is the first of many products to use this technology and continues our tradition of delivering dramatic performance enhancements in every product generation. In space constrained applications such as optical modules, the SiT9501 delivers an unmatched combination of higher performance and smaller size.”



In optical modules, a third of the PCB area is consumed by the optical sub-assembly, leaving little room for data processing electronics, and making small size a critical factor in oscillator selection. SiTime said its new SiT9501 differential oscillator solves both key issues by offering the lowest jitter in the presence of environmental stressors, and the smallest size.



Features of the SiT9501 Differential MEMS Oscillator



Popular networking frequencies from 25 MHz to 644.53125 MHz

70 femtoseconds of RMS phase jitter

2.0 x 1.6 mm package, the industry’s smallest. Also available in other industry standard packages.

Wide temperature range, from -40 to +105°C

On-chip voltage regulators to filter power-supply noise, enhancing power integrity for module designs

Innovative FlexSwing driver reduces power consumption by 30% and integrates source-bias LVPECL resistors

One-stop-shop for Differential Timing

The SiT9501 oscillator is sampling now. Production quantities are planned to be available in Q1 2021. Pricing is provided upon request.