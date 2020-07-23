Sierra Wireless to sell its Automotive Embedded Module business

Sierra Wireless will divest its Shenzhen, China-based automotive embedded module product line for US$165 million in cash. The purchaser, Rolling Wireless (H.K.) Limited, is a consortium led by Fibocom Wireless Inc. of Shenzhen.



The divested product line is part of the company’s Embedded Broadband reporting segment. Sierra Wireless will exit automotive applications but will continue to invest in other product lines in its Embedded Broadband segment, specifically high-speed cellular modules typically used in Enterprise applications.



These retained products include 4G LTE and LTE-Advanced cellular embedded modules that are ordered in large volumes, as well as new industry-leading 5G modules that will be made available to customers from its retained business. Sierra Wireless’s 5G modules and gateways are expected to be available in Q4 2020, extending its broad portfolio of IoT solutions.



“This divestiture enables Sierra Wireless to strengthen our focus and investment in our fully integrated IoT solutions that deliver high-value recurring revenue,” said Kent Thexton, President and CEO of Sierra Wireless. “This transaction will improve our balance sheet and allow us to expand our R&D centre in Richmond, British Columbia to accelerate our innovation in integrated IoT solutions and 5G modules, gateways and routers.”



