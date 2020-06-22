ServiceNow is now on a $4 billion subscription annual run rate

ServiceNow reported Q2 subscription revenues of $1,016 million, representing 30% year-over-year growth, 32% adjusted for constant currency. Net income was $41 million, or $0.21 per share.



During the quarter, ServiceNow closed 40 transactions with more than $1 million, including two transactions over $10 million, in net new annual contract value (ACV). The company now has 964 total customers with more than $1 million in ACV, representing 26% year-over-year growth in customers.



“ServiceNow is leading the workflow revolution, proven by our very strong Q2 results,” said ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott. “Businesses need to rapidly digitize workflows to deliver great experiences for their customers, employees, and partners. We are the strategic workflow authority helping our customers solve once-in-a-generation challenges and capitalize on the immense opportunities of digital transformation. Every day we are manifesting our purpose — making the world of work, work better for people — on our journey to becoming the defining enterprise software company of the 21st century.”



“In Q2, we achieved our $4 billion revenues run rate milestone. We exceeded the high end of our subscription revenues and billings guidance, while continuing to drive margin expansion and strong free cash flow,” said ServiceNow CFO Gina Mastantuono. “Our best-in-class renewal rate remained at 97%, and customers continue to expand on the Now Platform, giving us conviction to raise our growth and profitability guidance for the year. I am confident in our ability to deliver our second half.”





