Quintillion adds former NORAD commander as strategic advisor

Quintillion, which built a submarine and terrestrial high-speed fiber optic cable system that spans the Alaskan Arctic, named General (Ret.) Charles H. Jacoby Jr. as a Senior Strategic Advisor. Jacoby previously served as the first Army officer to command North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the United States Northern Command.



Quintillion has already deployed over 1,600 miles of fiber optic cable off the Alaskan coast. The company says it three-phase subsea cable system will ultimately connect Asia to the American Pacific Northwest, and to Western Europe via the Northwest Passage through the Alaskan and Canadian Arctic.http://qexpressnet.com/