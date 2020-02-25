Qualcomm adds the Chairman of Schneider Electric to Board

Qualcomm appointed Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chief Executive Officer, Schneider Electric SE, to the Board, effective immediately.



Tricoire has led Schneider Electric SE as CEO since 2006 and was named Chairman & CEO in 2013. He joined the Company in 1986 and has held global operational and leadership roles throughout his tenure. Tricoire is Vice President of the France-China Committee and Director of the Board of the United Nations Global Compact (USA). He is also a UN #HeForShe Corporate IMPACT champion and a member of the International Business Council of the World Economic Forum.