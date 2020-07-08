PacketLight rolls 400G muxponder/transponders

PacketLight Networks introduced its PL-4000 muxponder and transponder product line for DCI, 400G metro, and 200G long haul applications.



The PacketLight PL-4000 product family is an integrated optical solution offering mux/demux, amplifiers, optical switch and embedded Layer-1 optical encryption. It provides the full demarcation point between the service CPE and the DWDM uplink, and is interoperable with any third-party switch or router.



PacketLight's solution supports 400G multi-source agreement (MSA) pluggable coherent optical modules, standard FEC modes and the same management system. Support includes a variety of 400G line optics, such as high-performance CFP2-DCO, QSFP-ZR+ and QSFP-ZR, and different standard FEC modes such as C-FEC as defined by the OIF, O-FEC as defined in the Open ROADM standard, and SD-FEC for high performance demanding links. The CFP2 pluggable module used in the PL-4000 also provides ultra-long-haul connectivity in PacketLight's 200G product line.“The 400G product line is yet another milestone in PacketLight’s position as a leading system vendor in the optical transport market, answering customer needs for 400G capacity as well as optimized CAPEX and OPEX,” said Koby Reshef, CEO of PacketLight Networks. “The PL-4000 family will bring lower cost per bit, better performance in less space and power consumption, optimizing the link budget.”