Orange tests Nokia's 5th gen Photonic Service Engine

Orange completed a series of optical transmission tests on its pan-European backbone using Nokia's 5th generation Photonic Service Engine (PSE-V) chipsets.



The live transmission tests, which were completed over three weeks in June, ran alongside live commercial traffic on the Orange International Networks Infrastructures and Services pan-European backbone. The tests were conducted from Paris’s network node to 15 Points of Presence (PoPs) creating 400Gbps services with reaches up to 3400km, enabling non-stop transmission from Paris to anywhere in Europe and beyond. In addition, bitrates up to 600Gbps with spectral efficiency of more than 6 Gbits/s/GHz have been implemented over paths longer than 1000km.



Orange said the testing opens new possibilities to interconnect European data center hubs as well as integrating them into new generation global submarine systems.



Jean-Luc Vuillemin, Executive Vice President Orange International Networks Infrastructures and Services commented: “At OINIS, we continuously benchmark our vendors’ technology advances in real-life scenarios to make sure every new development can consistently translate into tangible benefits for our customers. 5th generation chipsets seem promising as another step towards a more efficient, cost effective and environmentally sustainable network, which combined with submarine networks truly connects the whole world.”



Sam Bucci, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Optical Networks at Nokia, said: “We are delighted to showcase and field-proof the breakthroughs of our new generation chipsetand its improved probabilistic algorithms (PCS 2.0) over the network of OINIS. These tests validate our strategy to optimize around the best tradeoff between spectral efficiency, reach, power consumption and overall cost, which today means making 400G Ultra Long Haul and 600G regional a reality”.



The company said its WaveFabric Elements address the demanding power, performance, and cost-per-bit requirements of 400G networking across data center, metro, core and subsea applications.



Nokia’s WaveFabric Elements portfolio combines digital signal processing (DSP) and optics technologies focused on emerging end-to-end 400G applications. The new, fifth generation coherent DSP family consists of multiple designs optimized for different optical networking applications, form factors, and platforms. These include:



PSE-Vs (super coherent) , which can run up to 90 Gbaud and employ the second generation of Nokia Bell Labs-pioneered probabilistic constellation shaping (PCS). PSE-Vs are capable of transporting up to 800G, while providing 60% greater reach, 40% lower power per bit, and 15% greater spectral efficiency than previous DSP generations.

, which can run up to 90 Gbaud and employ the second generation of Nokia Bell Labs-pioneered probabilistic constellation shaping (PCS). PSE-Vs are capable of transporting up to 800G, while providing 60% greater reach, 40% lower power per bit, and 15% greater spectral efficiency than previous DSP generations. PSE-Vc (compact), which enables programmable capacity from 100G to 400G with metro to long haul capability. Its extremely low power enables integration into a variety of pluggable transceiver modules.

The new DSPs are complemented by the CSTAR portfolio of coherent optical modules from its recent acquisition of Elenion Technologies. CSTAR leverages state-of-the-art silicon photonics and packaging technology, and addresses applications, including intra-data center, metro DCI and long-reach optical transport. In addition to pairing them with the new PSE-V DSPs within Nokia platforms, the company will sell them independently to industry partners for integration into pluggable transceiver modules available to the broader market.



The CSTAR family of optical engines is currently shipping to customers. PSE-V-based platforms and pluggables will be available beginning in Q4 2020.



Sam Bucci, Head of Optical Networks at Nokia, said: "Networks are truly at an inflection point, and 400G will be a catalyst for a significant transformation. With our WaveFabric Elements portfolio, Nokia is committed to supplying the 400G optical ecosystem with components, subsystems and design services, as well as continuing to build the highest performing optical transport solutions for the 400G era and beyond."







