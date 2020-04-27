Orange enters strategic partnership with Google Cloud

Orange has entered into a strategic partnership with Google Cloud.



The collaboration aims to accelerate the transformation of Orange’s IT infrastructure and the development of future cloud services, in particular edge computing.



Under the partnership, Google will provide its know-how in cutting-edge cloud technologies, world-class analytics and AI tools, as well as proven digital transformation methodology and dedicated resources. Orange will contribute its deep expertise in information and communication technology services and its multi-national network infrastructure. Orange and Google Cloud will jointly create an Innovation Lab and a Center of Excellence which will provide Google Cloud support for Orange France and other Orange affiliates as they engage in their cloud transformation.



The companies said their agreement signals a firm commitment to use AI and data to increase the pace of transformation across Orange’s European footprint, placing data at the heart of the Group’s innovation model. To do this, Orange plans to build a next-generation data analytics and machine-learning platform with Google technologies.



The partnership will also work on the development of future edge computing services as 5G networks are rolled out across Europe and cloud computing increasingly benefits from integration into the network. Edge computing is set to become key in the race to meet new consumer and enterprise requirements for low-latency and high-speed services. The cooperation will combine the strengths of Google Cloud and Orange to provide flexible, secure and cutting-edge solutions for the B2B, Wholesale and B2C markets. It will contribute to the enhanced connectivity offerings that Orange provides to its wholesale, B2B and retail customers.



Stéphane Richard, Chairman and CEO of Orange, said: “Orange is a pioneer of digital transformation and is pleased to partner with Google to accelerate its data and AI transformation and continue towards a better service for its customers. Google has been a long term partner of Orange and, as Google is eager to invest in Europe - and especially in France - to develop new datacenters, this is the perfect time to work on new services and opportunities in French and European markets.”



Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said: “The strength of Orange’s network, combined with Google Cloud’s platform, will help pave the way for new advanced cloud and edge computing services for the telecommunications industry in Europe. We look forward to working together with Orange to bring new services and applications to customers and businesses alike, while also continuing to grow our support for European enterprises in their digital transformation journeys.”