Omantel picks Ericsson for 5G

Omantel has selected Ericsson to support the Sultanate’s ongoing 5G radio access network (RAN) deployment plans in a multi-year partnership. Specifically, Ericsson will support Omantel’s commercial 5G deployment at key locations across Oman, including Salalah, Nizwa and Sur. Financial terms were not disclosed.



The contract covers hardware and software products and solutions from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio, including Advanced Antenna Systems and 3GPP standards-based 5G New Radio (NR).



Fadi Pharaon, President of Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “We are delighted to further strengthen our relationship with Omantel to bring the best possible commercial 5G experience to their customers. Ericsson is leading the way in terms of 5G deployments across the globe and we look forward to making 5G experiences a reality in the Sultanate.