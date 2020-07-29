OIDA Showcase set for 18 - 20 August

The OSA Industry Development Associates (OIDA) will host the first all-virtual Technology Showcase for member companies to present their latest innovations in optics and photonics and solutions to global challenges, 18 – 20 August 2020.
Over the course of the three-day virtual event, nine companies will each have 15 minutes to demonstrate their technologies to a worldwide audience and engage with attendees in breakout rooms for networking and in-depth conversations. The showcase and networking are free and open to the public.
“OIDA is pleased to offer an opportunity for our member companies to introduce their new tools, instruments and systems to a virtual audience,” said Simin Cai, OIDA Council Chair and President and CEO, Go!Foton, USA. “The presentations are intended to encourage awareness and exchange of information to further advance these technologies in the marketplace. This is a trial effort to serve companies impacted by restrictions with onsite exhibitions due to the covid-19 pandemic.”
The technical presentations include positioning equipment for automated optical device manufacturing, meeting the challenges in spectral testing of photonic integrated circuits, extended contact translation stage technology and more. Attendees can register at no cost for all or individual presentations and networking sessions.
The following nine companies are participating in showcase presentations with subject matter experts:
Tuesday, 18 August, 11:00 – 13:00 EDT
- Aerotech, Inc., USA
- Corning Optical Communications, USA
- DenseLight Semiconductors, Singapore
Wednesday, 19 August, 11:00 – 13:00 EDT
- EXFO, Canada
- Intivac Thin Film, USA
- LightPath Technologies, USA
Thursday, 20 August, 11:00 – 13:00 EDT
- MPB Communications, Canada
- Optiwave, Canada
- Optosigma, USA