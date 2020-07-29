OIDA Showcase set for 18 - 20 August

The OSA Industry Development Associates (OIDA) will host the first all-virtual Technology Showcase for member companies to present their latest innovations in optics and photonics and solutions to global challenges, 18 – 20 August 2020.



Over the course of the three-day virtual event, nine companies will each have 15 minutes to demonstrate their technologies to a worldwide audience and engage with attendees in breakout rooms for networking and in-depth conversations. The showcase and networking are free and open to the public.



Aerotech, Inc., USA

Corning Optical Communications, USA

DenseLight Semiconductors, Singapore

EXFO, Canada

Intivac Thin Film, USA

LightPath Technologies, USA

MPB Communications, Canada

Optiwave, Canada

Optosigma, USA