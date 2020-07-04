NTT builds Azure ExpressRoute at its Berlin 1 Data Center

NTT Ltd.'s Global Data Centers division will provide direct connections to the new global Microsoft Azure region Germany North from its Berlin 1 Data Center.
By using Azure ExpressRoute for direct access to Azure, clients can now circumvent the public internet using a low-latency private ramp-up. In addition, the Azure ExpressRoute site is directly connected to Global Data Center’s multi service interconnection platform. The platform is a carrier- and cloud-neutral network which connects the group’s data center facilities in the EMEA region through a dedicated and redundant carrier grade infrastructure. This enables our clients located in a data center in our EMEA region to directly access the new Azure region over the interconnection platform, even if they do not have a presence in the Berlin 1 Data Center.
Florian Winkler, CEO of the Global Data Centers EMEA division of NTT Ltd. said: “Clients are increasingly relying on the public clouds to run their business-critical workloads. At the same time, they have a necessity to connect their private IT infrastructures in a secure and reliable way to these clouds. When using Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute directly from a data center, enterprises can establish a hybrid infrastructure avoiding the pitfalls of the public internet. We are excited to be able to offer this functionality to our clients.”
