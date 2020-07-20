Nokia deploys Self-Organizing Network software for Telstra

Telstra will deploy Nokia’s EdenNet SON solution to automate its radio access network (RAN) configuration management, improving network performance and efficiency to support the increased demands of 5G. The agreement will see Telstra roll out Nokia’s SON solution on its multi-vendor, nationwide 3G, 4G and 5G RAN. It will be delivered across model, staging, and production environments. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Nokia’s EdenNet SON is an open, 3GPP standards-based platform that enables mobile operators to efficiently realize the full potential of their existing networks, as well as drive transformation to 5G. As a centralized solution, the cognitive EdenNet SON platform eliminates complexities from multi-vendor, multi-technology and multi-layered networks.



Ashley Hunter, Network Engineering Executive, Telstra, said: “Telstra is a world leader in adopting new radio and platform technologies, and Nokia’s EdenNet SON solution will help enable us to automate our network configuration and operations to improve cycle time, repeatability, reliability and cost. Nokia’s Open SON framework APIs hide the complexity of the underlying network, allowing Telstra to focus on automating the configuration of our network to help provide greater reliability, faster speeds and peace of mind for our customers.”



