NETSCOUT reports steady revenue, growing EPS

NETSCOUT reported total revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) for its first quarter of fiscal year 2021 of $183.8 million, compared with $186.0 million (GAAP) and $186.1 million (non-GAAP) in the same quarter one year ago. A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is included in the attached financial tables.



Product revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $71.7 million, which was approximately 39% of total revenue. This compares with first-quarter fiscal year 2020 product revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) of $75.7 million, which was approximately 41% of total revenue.



Service revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $112.1 million, or approximately 61% of total revenue versus service revenue (GAAP) of $110.3 million, or approximately 59% of total revenue, for the same period one year ago. On a non-GAAP basis, service revenue for the first fiscal quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $110.4 million, also approximately 59% of total non-GAAP revenue.NETSCOUT’s loss from operations (GAAP) was $14.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared with a loss from operations (GAAP) of $24.4 million in the comparable quarter one year ago.“We delivered strong earnings per share growth on a relatively consistent level of revenue in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared with the same period last year,” stated Anil Singhal, NETSCOUT’s president and chief executive officer. “Our enterprise business was strong given our ability to provide service assurance, with real-time, pervasive visibility and insight, and security solutions that mitigate disruption for our customers regardless of their underlying infrastructure.