Microsoft expands Azure Virtual WAN capabilities

Microsoft Azure is adding the ability to deploy and run third-party Network Virtual Appliances such as SD-WAN natively within the Azure Virtual WAN hubs.



Azure Virtual WAN provides a service architecture to take full advantage of Microsoft's fast global network. Virtual WAN makes it easy to connect Virtual Networks (VNets), Azure ExpressRoute, VPN, and now SD-WAN in "virtual hubs."



Microsoft says its connectivity agnostic approach allows full transit between branches, sites, mobile users, and services using Azure's global infrastructure.



Barracuda is the first Virtual WAN partner to integrate its SD-WAN natively within the Azure Virtual WAN hubs.





Microsoft Azure is also announcing the general availability of hub-to-hub connectivity, custom routing, Firewall Manager, and several other connectivity capabilities in Azure Virtual WAN.New Virtual WAN Partners Cisco SD-WAN powered by Meraki and VMware now supporting automation of IPsec connectivity between their branch VPN/SD-WAN devices and Azure Virtual WAN VPN service.https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/blog/running-sdwan-virtual-appliances-natively-in-azure-virtual-wan/