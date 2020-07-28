MEF publishes SASE Services Framework White Paper

MEF published its first SASE Services Framework whitepaper, in which it begins a standardization discussion around the concept of the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) first proposed by Gartner last year. SASE aims to bring together networking, security and policy automation.



Companies contributing to the MEF whitepaper included VMware, Versa Networks, Juniper Networks, Nuage Networks from Nokia, Fortinet, Datavision, Inc., Cisco and Ciena.