MEF Infinite Edge Series planned for November

MEF is pleased to announce its new MEF Infinite Edge Series, which will showcase industry luminaries, executives, and subject matter experts from across the world who will share their vision, experience, and expertise on digital services, networking, automation, and the edge. This multi-month, 10-part series of immersive, half-day digital events, beginning in November 2020, will be hosted on a new, intelligent web platform, delivering a unique and interactive attendee experience.



The MEF Infinite Edge Series will enable cloud and networking executives and professionals to efficiently engage on the latest innovations in the hottest topic areas, including:



SD-WAN services & technologies

SD-WAN security & SASE

Dynamic services & federated networks

Inter-provider & intra-provider service automation

Edge computing and virtualization

5G & end-to-end network slicing

Distributed ledger technology / blockchain

Automated Carrier Ethernet

Programmable optical networks

and more.

“We are thrilled to announce the MEF Infinite Edge Series. Feedback on our innovative program approach, digital platform, and marketing initiatives has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Kevin Vachon, COO, MEF. “The series will provide an excellent opportunity to network with peers, keep up-to-date on the latest trends, and ultimately accelerate development and adoption of services and technologies supporting digital transformation.”