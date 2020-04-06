MaxLinear raises Q2 financial guidance

MaxLinear increased its preliminary revenue estimate range for the second quarter 2020 citing an uptick in demand for its broadband products.
MaxLinear’s revenue guidance provided on April 29, 2020 was in the range of $60 million to $64 million. The company now expects preliminary total revenue of approximately $65 million to $65.5 million.
“During the second quarter, our business has shown solid improvements with stronger-than-expected revenues driven by a broadband demand uptick as well as analog product sales recovery. While we have seen some negative COVID-19 related impacts, the work-from-home environment has strongly benefited our connected home business owing to noticeable inflection in bandwidth demand at home. The infrastructure business also saw meaningful quarterly improvements over previous results, supporting our positive outlook on the new product ramps that are just beginning,” commented Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO.
“Additionally, we expect MaxLinear’s acquisition of Intel’s Home Gateway Platform Division to close during the current quarter ending September 30, 2020,” continued Dr. Seendripu.
MaxLinear posts Q1 sales of $62 million, down 27% YoY
“In the first quarter, revenue results were in line with our recent preliminary revenue guidance, gross margin was strong, and operating expenses declined on continued operating discipline. We continue to execute well on our 400 and 100Gbps PAM4 fiber optic data center products, which are expected to ramp this year in an expanding work-from-home market environment that is straining data center capacity. In the 5G wireless access market, which is a focus area for us, our new RF transceiver product introductions are particularly suited for the early stage 5G network rollout. We feel very encouraged by these new product areas of growth and the stabilization of our connected home broadband data market due to much needed bandwidth upgrades inside homes and the network itself,” commented Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO.
“We also recently announced plans to acquire Intel’s Home Gateway Platform Division in the third quarter of this year. These assets add significant scale to our entire business while enabling us to provide compelling WiFi products and expanded broadband product offerings with tremendous growth opportunities that we will discuss in the near future,” Dr. Seendripu continued