Manatua One Polynesia Cable is now Ready for Service

The Manatua One Polynesia Cable Project was officially declared “Ready for Service.”



The subsea cable extends 3,600 kilometers from Apia, Samoa to Toahotu, Tahiti, with branching units for landings to Niue; Aitutaki, Cook Island; Raratonga, Cook Island; and Vaitape, Bora Bora. It is the first submarine cable in the Cook Islands and Niue, which until now have relied on satellite connectivity.



The configuration is a two/three fiber pair trunk that connects Apia and Toahotu with a two-fiber pair branch to Avatele, a three-fiber pair branch to Raratonga and one-fiber pair branches to both Aitutaki and Vaitape.



Subcom served as the turnkey supplier for the project.



The Manatua Consortium is composed of: The Office des Postes et Télécommunications (OPT), the telecoms operator of French Polynesia; Avaroa Cables Limited (ACL), the cable operator of Cook Islands, Telecom Niue Limited (TNL), the telecoms operator of Niue; and Samoa Submarine Cable Company (SSCC), the cable operator of the Independent State of Samoa.



