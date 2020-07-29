MACOM posts revenue of $137 million, up 27% yoy

MACOM reported revenue of $137.3 million, an increase of 26.7% compared to $108.3 million in the previous year fiscal third quarter and an increase of 8.6% compared to $126.4 million in the prior fiscal quarter. Gross margin was 51.6%, compared to 31.2% in the previous year fiscal third quarter and 50.1% in the prior fiscal quarter. Net loss was $25.0 million, or $0.37 loss per diluted share, compared to net loss of $324.7 million, or $4.95 loss per diluted share, in the previous year fiscal third quarter and net loss of $10.2 million, or $0.28 loss per diluted share, in the prior fiscal quarter.



“We remain focused on engineering excellence, financial performance and execution,” said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer.\