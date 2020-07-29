MACOM reported revenue of $137.3 million, an increase of 26.7% compared to $108.3 million in the previous year fiscal third quarter and an increase of 8.6% compared to $126.4 million in the prior fiscal quarter. Gross margin was 51.6%, compared to 31.2% in the previous year fiscal third quarter and 50.1% in the prior fiscal quarter. Net loss was $25.0 million, or $0.37 loss per diluted share, compared to net loss of $324.7 million, or $4.95 loss per diluted share, in the previous year fiscal third quarter and net loss of $10.2 million, or $0.28 loss per diluted share, in the prior fiscal quarter.
“We remain focused on engineering excellence, financial performance and execution,” said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer.\
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
MACOM posts revenue of $137 million, up 27% yoy
Wednesday, July 29, 2020 Financials, MACOM
MACOM reported revenue of $137.3 million, an increase of 26.7% compared to $108.3 million in the previous year fiscal third quarter and an increase of 8.6% compared to $126.4 million in the prior fiscal quarter. Gross margin was 51.6%, compared to 31.2% in the previous year fiscal third quarter and 50.1% in the prior fiscal quarter. Net loss was $25.0 million, or $0.37 loss per diluted share, compared to net loss of $324.7 million, or $4.95 loss per diluted share, in the previous year fiscal third quarter and net loss of $10.2 million, or $0.28 loss per diluted share, in the prior fiscal quarter.