MACOM begins 100G PAM4 DSP production

MACOM announced the production release of its low power CMOS DSP-based PAM4 PHYs for next generation optical transceiver modules.



MACOM’s PAM4 PHYs with integrated DSP, forward error correction (FEC) and multiplexing functionality are designed to enable single-wavelength 50 Gbps and 100 Gbps optical transceivers.



The integrated driver is suitable for direct connection to an optical modulator, avoiding the need for a discrete driver, and, thereby, enabling reduced cost and complexity. The on-board management processor simplifies module implementation, while the flexible DSP-based equalizer supports optical links up to and beyond 10 km over single mode fiber. Optional low latency FEC enables IEEE compliant link performance with both legacy and current generation switch silicon. A full suite of test and diagnostic features enable efficient bring up and fast time to market.



