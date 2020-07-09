Liqid develops PCIe 4.0 Fabric with Broadcom

Liqid has collaborated with Broadcom to deliver a PCI-Express (PCIe) Gen 4.0 Fabric Reference Design Kit (RDK). The companies have built a managed-fabric solution powered by Liqid Command Center orchestration software and Broadcom PEX88000 PCIe Gen 4.0 switches.



PCIe Gen 4.0 doubles the throughput over Gen 3.0, achieving bandwidth of up to 256 GT/s per port, substantially reducing transfer time for big data applications.



The PCIe Gen 4.0 Fabric RDK includes all the gear needed to get started with application testing and validation, including:





1x Fabric management node

Liqid Command Center fabric and orchestration software

1x 24-Port PCIe Gen 4.0 fabric switch

1x PCIe Gen 4.0 expansion chassis

2x PCIe Gen 4.0 HBAs

17x Mini-SAS HD cables

“To take full advantage of PCIe Gen 4.0 solutions, the industry needs reliable, turnkey platforms on which to effectively and swiftly validate new devices and applications,” said Sumit Puri, CEO & Cofounder, Liqid. “We are pleased to work with the PCIe industry leader Broadcom to deliver a comprehensive RDK platform that can enable new Gen 4.0 products to market quickly and accelerate mission-critical data center operations across public and private sectors.”