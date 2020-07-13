LF Edge takes on Service Device Onboard project

LF Edge, which is the umbrella organization under The Linux Foundation that aims to establish an open, interoperable framework for edge computing independent of hardware, silicon, cloud, or operating system, has launched a new Secure Device Onboard (SDO) project that is based on open source software from Intel. The original Intel SDO launched in September 2017 as a stand-alone Intel product reflecting the original SDO protocol and architecture specifications.



Secure Device Onboard is an automated "Zero-Touch" onboarding service. A primary objective of Secure Device Onboard is to expand the addressable market for IOT devices. LF Edge is looking for the collaboration of device manufacturers, distributors, systems integrators, cloud service providers, and device management software vendors.



SDO joins LF Edge's other projects including: Akraino Edge Stack, Baetyl, EdgeX Foundry, Fledge, Home Edge, Open Horizon, Project EVE and State of the Edge. These projects support emerging edge applications across areas such as non-traditional video and connected things that require lower latency and faster processing and mobility. By forming a software stack that brings together the best of cloud, enterprise and telecom, LF Edge helps to unify a fragmented edge market around a common, open vision for the future of the industry.



LF Edge also announced a new collaborative white paper, "Sharpening the Edge: Overview of the LF Edge Taxonomy and Framework." The paper highlights emerging use cases in telecom, industrial, enterprise and consumer markets.The paper also provides details of eight LF Edge open source edge projects.



"We are thrilled to see such strong cross-community collaboration within LF Edge and beyond," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge & IoT, the Linux Foundation. "A diverse set of members from various companies came together to help define our unified approach to open edge computing, which is a key tenant of LF Edge. Concurrently, we welcome the Secure Device Onboard project and four new member organizations to the fold as we prepare for more edge computing milestones to come in H2."



