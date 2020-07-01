KVH leverages photonic integrated chip for inertial measurement

KVH Industries, which specializes in high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for military applications, introduced a new inertial measurement unit (IMU) that levergages its own photonic integrated chip (PIC) technology.



KVH’s PIC Inside technology features an integrated planar optical chip that replaces individual fiber optic components to simplify production while maintaining or improving accuracy and performance. The company says its PIC Inside product is designed to deliver 20 times higher accuracy than less expensive MEMS inertial measurement units, uses modular designs for ease of integration, and has outstanding repeatability unit-to-unit.



One of the first customers has integrated the P-1775 IMU with PIC Inside into their next-generation rocket launch vehicle.“I applaud the tremendous effort by our incredible engineers in developing this groundbreaking technology and I am thrilled that we have begun to incorporate PIC Inside technology into our existing products, a process that we expect to continue throughout the year,” says Martin Kits van Heyningen, KVH CEO.Last year, KVH announced that it had delivered its first product prototypes containing PIC technology to leading automotive customers and presented the science behind the technology to an audience of engineers at a leading inertial sensor conference, describing the extensive development, testing, and benefits of the new technology.http://www.kvh.com