Intel's Thunderbolt 4 delivers 40 Gbps

Intel revealed new details about Thunderbolt 4, the next generation of its universal cable connectivity solution based on the USB4 specification. Thunderbolt 4 delivers 40 Gbps speeds. Data, video and power are delivered via a USB-c port.



Intel said Thunderbolt 4 will enable docks with up to four Thunderbolt ports and universal cables up to 2 meters in length.



Intel’s upcoming mobile PC processors, code-named “Tiger Lake,” will be the first to integrate Thunderbolt 4.



“Thunderbolt provides consumers with a leading connectivity standard across a range of devices, helping to advance computing experiences and delivering on the promise of USB-C with simplicity, performance and reliability. The arrival of Thunderbolt 4 underscores how Intel is advancing the PC ecosystem toward truly universal connectivity solutions,” statesJason Ziller, Intel general manager of the Client Connectivity Division.



Thunderbolt 4 certification requirements include:





Double the minimum video and data requirements of Thunderbolt 3.

Video support for two 4K displays or one 8K display.

Data - PCIe at 32 Gbps for storage speeds up to 3,000 MBps.

Support for docks with up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports.

PC charging on at least one computer port.

Wake your computer from sleep by touching the keyboard or mouse when connected to a Thunderbolt dock.

Required Intel VT-d-based direct memory access (DMA) protection that helps prevent physical DMA attacks. (Read more in the Thunderbolt Security Brief.)