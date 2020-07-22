Huawei and partners establish 4G/5G FWA Technology Forum

Huawei and 20 industrial partners jointly announced the establishment of the 4G/5G FWA Technology Forum as a platform that convenes industrial and ecosystem partners to jointly promote the rapid development of 4G and 5G FWA technologies.



Participating companies include ASR, Atel, Esound, Fibocom, FROG, GOSUNCN, HAIOT, Lintron, MaxComm, MobiWire, MOBOT, Neoway, NOTION, QUECTEL, Sequans, Tigercel, Tozed Kangwei, UNISOC, and Zmtel.



According to the joint declaration, the forum will serve to help:





Share trends in the industry, identify directions in technical development, accumulate successful experiences, and overcome business challenges.

Improve the 4G and 5G FWA technologies required to provide wireless broadband connection solutions with increased performance and cost-effectiveness.

Enhance the collaboration between FWA solution providers and mobile network operators to improve the industry's ecosystem and ensure business success.

Promote the success of the FWA industry to accelerate the provisioning of broadband access to anyone, anywhere, with the goal of "connecting the other half" of the world's population.

Zhang Yiqu, General Manager of WTTx Product Line, said in his speech: "Almost 50% of the world's population is still outside the scope of Internet coverage. This represents both enormous challenges and huge market potentials that require the entire industry to come together to develop solutions. Through the 4G/5G FWA Technology Forum, Huawei is excited to collaborate with partners to accelerate the deployment of 4G and 5G FWA and contribute to "connecting the other half" of the world's population. This will be a great achievement for the FWA industry in the new era of wireless home broadband."