HPE GreenLake Cloud is now hosted by Interxion in Europe

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) confirmed that its GreenLake cloud services will be hosted by Interxion in 13 European countries.



HPE Greenlake Cloud provides companies with the benefits of a managed cloud experience without the complexity of managing data centers, while maintaining ownership and control of their data and workloads.



The new offer is being piloted with Interxion in Ireland, with the intention to quickly expand to the UK, Germany, France and The Netherlands.



“At Interxion, we’ve been listening to our customers who have told us that they want to tap into the flexibility and convenience of the cloud, while alleviating the operational burden on IT systems,” said Séamus Dunne, Managing Director, Interxion Ireland. “Our agreement to launch HPE GreenLake cloud services hosted in our data centers improves speed and agility by increasing customers’ connectivity to public clouds while staying in control of cost, security and compliance without the need to invest in an on-premise data center, as they can deploy HPE GreenLake solutions in Interxion’s colocation data centers. ”





